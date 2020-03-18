Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,455 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other news, CEO Paul Manning bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Carleone bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXT traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $42.84. 83,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average is $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $75.21.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

