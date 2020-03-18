Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,899 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Opus Bank worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Opus Bank during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opus Bank during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Opus Bank by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opus Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Opus Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opus Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

OPB stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,676. Opus Bank has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $516.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

