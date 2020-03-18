Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,509 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Prosperity Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,032 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,620.00. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PB traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $75.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Hovde Group cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

