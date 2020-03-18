Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $7.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.42. 177,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.53. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $63.64 and a 12 month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

