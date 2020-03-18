Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBA. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $43.50 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 34,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,547. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.