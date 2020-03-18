Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,957 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of TRI Pointe Group worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPH. Barclays PLC raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 397,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,288 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,073,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 515,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 264,388 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. 72,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

