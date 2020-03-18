Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 121,332 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121,332 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,886,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,252 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1,357.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,642,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,578 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,734,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,561,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,256,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. 505,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,744,400. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.52 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%. Research analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

CY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

