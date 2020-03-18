Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 18,852 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,852 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Evergy by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Evergy by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,280 shares of company stock valued at $724,756. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 38,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.68. Evergy has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.