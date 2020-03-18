Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 4,193 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 44,649 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 93,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRM. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRM stock traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $36.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

