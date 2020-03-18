Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 6,789 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $5.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.24. 47,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,245. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

