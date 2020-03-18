Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 69,312 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 69,312 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Wright Medical Group worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 844,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,750,000 after buying an additional 394,900 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 81,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 23,832 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth about $21,031,000.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

WMGI traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. 1,359,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. Wright Medical Group NV has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other Wright Medical Group news, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $310,610.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $210,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,796 shares of company stock worth $986,695 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wright Medical Group Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.