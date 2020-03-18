Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 74,856 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,856 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 11,125 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $84,438.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,391.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 8,291 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $62,928.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 468,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,656.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,847 shares of company stock worth $362,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. 3,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $342.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.97 and a beta of 0.73. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $143.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

