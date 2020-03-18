Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 76,558 Shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,558 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Plantronics worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 363.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 269,740 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 1,885.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

In related news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Hagerty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLT traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 46,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,855. The company has a market cap of $258.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Plantronics Inc has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Plantronics Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.