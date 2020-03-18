Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Takes $4.34 Million Position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 109,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of TTEC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTEC. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after buying an additional 200,676 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 239,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 118,657 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,145,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

TTEC stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,129. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.18 million. Research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

