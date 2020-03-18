Kevin James Kooman Acquires 20,000 Shares of Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Stock

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Director Kevin James Kooman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $184,200.00.

NASDAQ:LMST traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. 6,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. Limestone Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,453,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 28,044 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.