Kevin Troup Acquires 20,000 Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) Stock

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) insider Kevin Troup purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £22,400 ($29,465.93).

BGS traded up GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 108.60 ($1.43). 916,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,499. The firm has a market cap of $303.62 million and a P/E ratio of -16.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 193.80 ($2.55). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 173.06.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to pursue long term capital growth through investment principally in small Japanese companies. The Company invests principally in small Japanese company securities with either market capitalization or turnover less than approximately 150 billion Yens.

