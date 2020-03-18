KeyCorp Comments on Oshkosh Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Oshkosh in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2020 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OSK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oshkosh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of OSK opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

In other news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $2,019,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,273,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,262,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,841,000 after acquiring an additional 47,737 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,929,000 after purchasing an additional 741,027 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,520,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,797,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,551,000 after purchasing an additional 186,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.