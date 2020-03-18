Keyera Corp to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of KEY stock traded down C$3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$11.43. 708,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Keyera has a one year low of C$11.02 and a one year high of C$36.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.32.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

