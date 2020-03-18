Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,629 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.56% of Keysight Technologies worth $111,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,785,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $799,002,000 after acquiring an additional 64,513 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,635,000 after purchasing an additional 677,945 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,631,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,461,000 after purchasing an additional 422,518 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,436,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,301,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,360,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS traded down $11.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.06. 1,855,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.91. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.