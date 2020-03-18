KickToken (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, KickToken has traded 57.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $172,547.57 and approximately $118,752.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BitMart, Livecoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00056093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00068433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.04113272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039552 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018766 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012573 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 960,925,387,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,269,034,987 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitMart, Dcoin, KuCoin, Livecoin, Coinsbit, CoinBene, TOKOK, OOOBTC, Mercatox, HitBTC, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Exmo, ABCC, COSS, P2PB2B and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.