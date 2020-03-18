Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) to report $94.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.65 million and the highest is $94.60 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $72.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $409.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.45 million to $420.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $487.74 million, with estimates ranging from $458.44 million to $517.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,521,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSL opened at $97.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.98. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $132.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.