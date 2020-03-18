Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform”

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

KL stock traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.78. 2,783,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,360. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.32. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 76,584 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $115,208,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $1,142,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

