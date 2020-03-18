Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Scotiabank

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 135.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL stock traded down $5.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.78. 2,781,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,825,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,185 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,610,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,248,000 after acquiring an additional 225,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,496,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after acquiring an additional 357,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $115,208,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,459,000 after acquiring an additional 105,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.