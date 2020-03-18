Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stake Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,023 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $26,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRG. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 28,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,422. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $935.59 million, a P/E ratio of -925.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.51%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

