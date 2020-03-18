KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.3%.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 42,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,101. The company has a current ratio of 499.05, a quick ratio of 499.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $716.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.32. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $22.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KREF shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

