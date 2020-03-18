Kleros 24 Hour Volume Hits $16,711.00 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 50.4% against the dollar. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $16,711.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001609 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000142 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,424,020 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

