Klimatas (KTS) Price Up 31.3% This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 42.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $16,032.42 and approximately $1,054.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded up 31.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00345370 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002360 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00015496 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000337 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000990 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.