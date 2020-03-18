Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $21.28 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 122.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 616.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,090,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,027,000 after buying an additional 938,359 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,240,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,888,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $9.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.49. 2,491,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,340,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $84.55 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

