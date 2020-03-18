Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $4.02 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,342 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,057.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $9.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,760. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

