Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $4.07 Million in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $8.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.60. 67,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,761. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

