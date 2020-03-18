Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,752 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Exelon by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $170,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 583.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,047 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $64,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,547 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,918,732 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $361,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,639,436,000 after acquiring an additional 983,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,721,383 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after buying an additional 913,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

Shares of EXC traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. 526,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,545. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

