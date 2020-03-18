Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,481,000. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,687,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,935,000 after acquiring an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,722,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,410,195,000 after purchasing an additional 157,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,559,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,338,000 after buying an additional 232,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.63.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $22.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.44. 6,848,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,626,113. The company has a market cap of $236.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

