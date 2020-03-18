Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $18.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.68. 7,040,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $120.38 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

