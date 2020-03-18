Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Stake Lessened by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,998 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Knowles worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter worth approximately $13,134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 788.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,774,000 after buying an additional 494,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,305,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,250,000 after buying an additional 326,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 303,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 205,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 32,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles Corp has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

