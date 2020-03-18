Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 71,123 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $4,093,839.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of KOD opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

