Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Kohl’s worth $24,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $2,596,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSS. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. 608,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,634,187. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $75.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.704 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.14%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

