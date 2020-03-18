Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Position Lessened by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,592 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,827.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

