Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $33.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

