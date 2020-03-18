Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KTOS. SunTrust Banks upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of KTOS opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $142,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $68,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,180 shares of company stock worth $201,039 and sold 30,109 shares worth $590,788. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,005,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $3,152,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

