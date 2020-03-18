Krios 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,098.00 (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Krios token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1,098.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.48 or 0.02259557 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00192879 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00039455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00036215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios' total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,666,312 tokens. Krios' official website is www.krios.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

