Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cfra increased their target price on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.74.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Kroger has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $426,412. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.