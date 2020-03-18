KuCoin Shares (KCS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.32 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00020112 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $84.54 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019546 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.02210962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00194299 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00037296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00035402 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares’ genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 171,850,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,850,451 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

