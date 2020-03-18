KZ Cash (KZC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $527.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. KZ Cash has a market cap of $75,786.18 and approximately $527.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007310 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 76.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.