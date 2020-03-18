L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) is Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,859 shares during the quarter. L3Harris comprises 1.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.28% of L3Harris worth $121,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $1,949,311,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $287,551,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $274,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $269,716,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $195,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Benchmark started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $168.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $149.21 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.07.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

