L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,384 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.23% of L3Harris worth $102,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded down $6.10 on Wednesday, hitting $162.85. 100,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.07. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $149.21 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

