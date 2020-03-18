La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,430 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.50% of La-Z-Boy worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,648,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LZB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

NYSE:LZB traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. 4,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $922.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.75. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $475.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

