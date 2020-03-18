Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $393,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $286,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.43.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $1,102,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,838 shares of company stock worth $13,873,962 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $229.30 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $171.04 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

