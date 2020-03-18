Lamb Weston Holdings Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $3.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

NYSE LW opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,077,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,751,000 after acquiring an additional 144,479 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,612,000 after acquiring an additional 27,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $120,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

