Lamden Price Down 26% This Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $6,571.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, DEx.top and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00036975 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000436 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, DEx.top, Bilaxy and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

