Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 114,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,047,044. The firm has a market cap of $103.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $218.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after buying an additional 3,909,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $9,206,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,771,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $6,633,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,592,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

